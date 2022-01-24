Over the course of the weekend, PlatinumGames announced the release date of Sol Cresta. The shoot ’em up inspired by the classic shooters Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4 starting from February 22, 2022.

Initially scheduled for December 9, PlatinumGames had been forced to postpone Sol Cresta to early 2022 to complete the game’s finishing work. The announcement of the studio therefore sets the release date for next 22 February, at the price of 39.99 euros on all platforms. For the occasion, the final artwork of the title was also presented, which you can admire in the image below.

Sol Cresta

Sol Cresta is a project that is very close to the heart of Hideki Kamiya, a great fan of Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, two classics of the shoot ’em up genre in the 80s. It is referred to as a “Neo-Classic Arcade”, as it aims to blend the classic atmosphere of old-time games with current generation technology and create a new gaming experience. In particular, it takes up the strategies of coupling and formation of the Cresta series, improving them with the “free coupling” system created specifically for this new game.

Sol Cresta will also be only the first of a new series of games named “Neo-Classic Arcade“from PlatinumGames, which aims to pass on the spirit and fun of classic games using modern technology.