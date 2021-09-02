Hideki Kamiya directs this classic ship game that nobody believed his ad

Do you remember Sol Cresta? The PlatinumGames game was announced during April Fool’s Day a year ago – the Day of the Holy Innocents in Saxon lands – and then it was announced again on the same day in 2021, which made few believe in it. But it was real. So real that It is directed by Hideki Kamiya himself, creator of Bayonetta. And after months of waiting to know its release date, we finally have an answer: it will be available December 9 on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Sol Cresta is the first game of the NeoArcade Classics series by PlatinumGames. A project with which they seek to bring back some of the best-known retro adventures of our childhoods. In this case, Sol Cresta acts as a successor to the classic shmup Terra Cresta and Moon Cresta, maintaining its particular power-up mechanics where upgrades dock to the ship like new pieces that make it more powerful, but bigger and therefore less manageable.

A lifelong ship shoot ’em up, with Kamiya acting not only as the director of the project, but also as the scriptwriter for its story. Indeed, how do they share in Gematsu, Sol Cresta will have a story mode with voices included, which you can see in the previous video, which will be added after the premiere as DLC. It is still unknown if this “Sol Cresta Dramatic Downloadable Content” (that’s what PlatinumGames calls it) will be free or paid, but they will offer more information at a later date.

The fact is that Sol Cresta already has a release date and will be available on December 9 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game will go on sale for a suggested retail price of 39.99 euros.

