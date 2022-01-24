sun crest, a space shooter, was originally announced as an April Fools’ Day prank by platinumgames. However, the real surprise came when Hideki Kamiya revealed that this title would be a reality. Now, after a delay, its new release date has been confirmed, and We won’t have to wait long to enjoy this title.

Originally planned for December 2021, the game was delayed indefinitely at the time. Fortunately, during a recent live performance, it has been confirmed that sun crest Coming to PS4, Switch, and PC on February 8, 2022 at a price of $39.99 dollars.

Hideki Kamiya, lead game designer and director of Bayonetta, has revealed that sun crest is part of an initiative with the aim of promoting PlatinumGames for a studio that makes “all kinds of fun games, not just action games” and the designer is reportedly passionate about this project.

Remember, Sun Cresta will arrive on PS4, Switch and PC on February 8, 2022. On related topics, PlatinumGames already has a new CEO. Similarly, the study talks about Bayonetta 3.

Via: PlatinumGames