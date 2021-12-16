Director Alexander Sokurov, who entered into a polemic with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the chairman of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia (HRC) Valery Fadeev about the threat to his life. It is reported by RBK…

“My friends warn about the impending danger of my life,” the appeal says. According to Sokurov, the only guarantee of his life may be that the Russian leader prevents such a radical denouement.

In his address, the director also expressed regret about the dispute with Putin at the meeting of the HRC with the president. “I know that I have offended many members of the council by my deed and behavior. I apologize to everyone, ”Sokurov said.

Earlier, the Parliament of Chechnya appealed to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov with a request to take personal control of the situation around the statement of director Alexander Sokurov.

The HRC’s meeting with Vladimir Putin took place on December 9 via videoconference. During his speech, the director pointed out a number of problems associated with the structure of Russia and, in particular, suggested paying attention to those who do not want to live within the country. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in response to Sokurov’s statement, urged to check his words for extremism.

In turn, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov ruled out the possibility of the director’s arrest after a dispute with the Russian leader, although Sokurov himself considered it possible. The director also said that, if necessary, he was ready to meet with the head of state again, and noted that the Russian leader misunderstood him “in many issues.”