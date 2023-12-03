Director Sokurov announced his retirement due to a ban on showing his film

Director Alexander Sokurov announced his retirement from his professional career. In a conversation with the NEWS.ru portal, he explainedthat this happened due to the Russian Ministry of Culture banning his film “The Fairy Tale.”

He admitted that he is not currently working on new projects. “Now I won’t be able to shoot and show films in Russia. My professional career, it seems to me, is over because of this ban and refusal of distribution,” Sokurov noted.

On December 3, journalist Ksenia Sobchak announced that she had posted the film “Fairy Tale” on YouTube video hosting. She indicated that a closed screening of the film took place in Moscow on November 19. Sobchak emphasized that “The Tale” is a special and unique film.

Prior to this, the director’s press service disseminated information that the Ministry of Culture did not issue a distribution certificate for “Skazka.” This decision was made on the basis of subparagraph “g” of paragraph 18 of the rules for issuing, refusing to issue and revoking a film distribution certificate approved by the government in 2016.

“The Fairy Tale” is a Russian-Belgian film, the plot of which shows the events of World War II in a fantastic way. The project presents constructed images of Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill, Adolf Hitler and other historical figures.