Director Alexander Sokurov said that his film career is over

Director Alexander Sokurov announced his retirement from his professional career. He explained that this happened due to the Russian Ministry of Culture banning his film “The Fairy Tale.”

He admitted that he is not currently working on new projects.

Now I won’t be able to shoot or show films in Russia. My professional career, it seems to me, is over because of this ban and refusal to rent Alexander Sokurovdirector

“The Fairy Tale” is a Russian-Belgian film, the plot of which shows the events of World War II in a fantastic way.

The project presents constructed images of Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill, Adolf Hitler and other historical figures.

Later, Sokurov called the words about ending his career taken out of context. Thus, he denied that he would stop filming, but the conditions for this are becoming less and less. “What I said was that I don’t have the opportunity to work in Russia now,” the director added.

Prior to this, the director’s press service disseminated information that the Ministry of Culture did not issue a distribution certificate for “Skazka.” This decision was made on the basis of subparagraph “g” of paragraph 18 of the rules for issuing, refusing to issue and revoking a film distribution certificate approved by the government in 2016.

“The Tale” was published on YouTube

December 3, journalist Ksenia Sobchak reported, which posted the film “Fairy Tale” on YouTube video hosting. She indicated that a closed screening of the film took place in Moscow on November 19. Sobchak emphasized that “The Tale” is a special and unique film.

She also drew attention to the wording of the refusal in the rental certificate. “They referred to ‘other cases determined by law,’” the journalist pointed out.

In fact, they refused without explanation Ksenia Sobchakjournalist

After this Sokurov admittedthat he fears punishment for Sobchak. “I’m very afraid that Ksenia Anatolyevna might be punished somehow. Although, as far as I know, there are no laws prohibiting showing films on the Internet,” the director said.

Three films by Sokurov were banned in Russia

Earlier, Sokurov recalled that his films had already ended up on the shelf. “There are big problems ahead in life – like in Soviet times, when all my works were banned from being shown. The time of my life has stopped again,” the director complained.

Speaking about modernity, Sokurov noted that already three of his works cannot be shown in Russia. “Three of my films have already been banned. In addition to “Fairy Tales,” “Russian Ark” is banned, and the documentary film “Robert. A Happy Life” is banned,” he said in a comment TASS.

He expressed fears that his film “Alexandra,” starring opera singer Galina Vishnevskaya, would also not receive a re-distribution certificate.

Previously, the Yakut film “Aita” was banned in Russia

On September 27, the Russian Ministry of Culture revoked the distribution certificate of the Yakut film “Aita” directed by Stepan Burnashev. The reason for this decision was “destructive information that contradicts the principles of the unity of the peoples of Russia,” which was allegedly contained in the tape. At the request of Roskomnadzor, domestic online cinemas removed the film from their film libraries.

“Aita” received a distribution certificate for showing to viewers over 16 years of age in February 2022. The film collected about 26.5 million rubles and became the highest-grossing Yakut film project. Film blogger Evgeny Bazhenov, better known as BadComedian, suggested that the Ministry of Culture revoked the distribution certificate out of envy, since the film was made without state support.

In August, the film “Directly Kakha: Another Film” was withdrawn from theatrical distribution. The Ministry of Culture did not voice a specific reason for this decision. In the registry of rental certificates, the film was assigned an age rating of “18+.” The film was condemned on the Internet because of the scene justifying the rape of a drunk girl.