Under Unai Emery he was part of the permanent staff, but Mikel Arteta leaves him out completely. Sokratis was only allowed to play eleven times under the leadership of the 38-year-old Spaniard, the last appearance dates back to August 1, 2020, when Chelsea were defeated 2-1 in the FA Cup final. As a joker, Sokratis was substituted on to take time off the clock. It wasn’t enough for more, instead he and Mesut Özil were removed from the Premier League squad in October.

It won’t just be his departure, however. Arteta mucks out the squad, wants to rebuild it according to his ideas. At the same time, he’ll have to get the players he’s betting on back on track. Arsenal are currently 13th in the Premier League with 20 points. The ambitious Londoners are in no man’s land instead of fighting for a Champions League place. Until then, it is a very long way and Arteta has to clear many stones out of the way.