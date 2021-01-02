Two and a half years ago he paid Arsenal FC 16 million euros for Sokratis, but it has long been clear that the former central defender of Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund was a mistake on the heated transfer market. Sokratis has fallen deep – and only one of the many victims of the Gunners’ weak transfer policy.
He could have left in the summer, he could also leave Arsenal in the winter, but at the latest when his contract expires in the summer, he will cancel the sails. Sokratis was signed in the summer of 2018 to stabilize the Gunners’ defense with his robust pace, but the 32-year-old Greek could not prevent Arsenal’s decline either.
Under Unai Emery he was part of the permanent staff, but Mikel Arteta leaves him out completely. Sokratis was only allowed to play eleven times under the leadership of the 38-year-old Spaniard, the last appearance dates back to August 1, 2020, when Chelsea were defeated 2-1 in the FA Cup final. As a joker, Sokratis was substituted on to take time off the clock. It wasn’t enough for more, instead he and Mesut Özil were removed from the Premier League squad in October.
Skhodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac also play no role under Arteta, the latter has already been given over to his ex-club Schalke 04. Arsenal have served themselves in the Bundesliga a few times in recent years, including Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But while the trio is part of the team, Sokratis is now one of the many transfer flops in recent years.
Willian, William Saliba, Nicolas Pepe, Matteo Guendouzi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck are also among the players who have not (yet) been able to meet the high expectations, so some of them had to leave the club. Next on the list is Sokratis, who is associated with the Napoli SSC and Fenerbahce. Farewell would be the most sensible solution for both parties.
It won’t just be his departure, however. Arteta mucks out the squad, wants to rebuild it according to his ideas. At the same time, he’ll have to get the players he’s betting on back on track. Arsenal are currently 13th in the Premier League with 20 points. The ambitious Londoners are in no man’s land instead of fighting for a Champions League place. Until then, it is a very long way and Arteta has to clear many stones out of the way.
