A pig breeding operation in Flözlingen (Rottweil district) was shut down due to considerable grievances. Soko Tierschutz and the ARD magazine “Report Mainz” made animal cruelty public.

Rottweil (Baden-Würtemberg) – Conditions are dire in the pig farm owned by the farmer Manfred Haas from Rottweil. Soko Tierschutz reports of hundreds of injured animals, some of which eat one another.

The veterinary office of the Rottweil district had been aware of these conditions for a long time, but so far the office had hardly taken any measures. Only when Soko Tierschutz and the ARD magazine “Report Mainz” brought the case to the public, a big scandal follows about the pig breeding business. * 24hamburg.de/tiere reports in detail about the scandal. * 24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.