Despite the development of a culture of prevention almost 36 years after the 1986 earthquake, 22 years after the 1999 earthquake and four years after the 2017 movements, one of the pending tasks is to expand the studies on the dynamic behavior of the soil of the populations.

Eduardo Ismael Hernández, researcher at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla (Upaep), explained that to study the behavior of soils it is necessary to install instruments such as seismic recording stations, tools that help determine the levels of movement experienced by soils during an earthquake.

According to an analysis by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), in a period of 100 years, in the region made up of Puebla, Oaxaca and Morelos, five earthquakes of 6.5 degrees or more were registered, which left multiple buildings damaged and characterized by leaving a short time for the population to react.

Therefore, the specialist considered it necessary to consider a national standard that encompasses all municipalities and expand research on the behavior of soils.

“One of the current challenges is the installation of seismic recording stations that will allow us to better understand phenomena such as earthquakes that can occur at any time. Investing in the instrumentation of seismic stations and that they are distributed in different points of the populations is fundamental ”.

Each municipality has the responsibility of establishing its own regulations and there is a lack of design manuals that allow determining the type of constructions that can be developed in a population according to the behavior and conformation of the soils.

“It is necessary to have a construction regulation that is adequate for the works that are intended to be built in Puebla, in one of its municipalities or in other cities that suffer from the problems of seismic danger. It is essential that the regulations for the prevention of disasters caused by these natural phenomena are complied with, ”he said.

Hernández highlighted that higher education institutions can collaborate with the different levels of government for the placement of instruments that allow knowing the behavior of the soils before, during and after earthquakes.

“The call made to the government authorities is to place more instruments to analyze the behavior of the soils because this effort must be in conjunction with them, because the authorities are responsible for providing security conditions for the population. ”, He pointed out.

He pointed out that the seismic history of states such as Puebla indicates that at any time an earthquake can occur and damage buildings, both for civil use and those cataloged as historical monuments by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

According to an analysis by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), in the last 100 years, the central region of the country was affected by strong earthquakes: the earthquake with an epicenter in Acatlán de Osorio, Puebla, on February 9, 1928, magnitude 6.5; the Tehuacán earthquake of October 11, 1945, magnitude 6.5; the earthquake in Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, on May 24, 1959, magnitude 6.8; the Tehuacán earthquake of June 15, 1999, magnitude 7; and the earthquake on September 19, 2017, magnitude 7.1, with an epicenter was located 12 kilometers southeast of Axochiapan, Morelos, on the border with Puebla.

The Cenapred detailed that between 1928 and 1931, the area of ​​Oaxaca and Puebla was characterized by a series of earthquakes of considerable magnitude, most of which are perceived in Mexico City and other parts of the country, with the movement centered in Acatlán, Puebla, of February 9, 1928, the most important, since it concentrated more effects.

Another of the strongest earthquakes in the history of Puebla and the region was registered on October 11, 1945, at 10:53 a.m., with a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicenter 31 kilometers southwest of Tehuacán, Puebla.

On the other hand, 40 years ago, on Friday, October 24, 1980, at 8:53 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook the border region between the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Puebla.

Cenapred’s analysis reveals that official reports recorded more than 50 dead, more than a thousand injured and about 15 thousand victims distributed in six cities and 60 towns. In Huajuapan, 90 percent of the buildings suffered some type of damage. The largest were concentrated in houses, buildings of poor quality and old constructions, churches and municipal presidencies; while based on visual recognition, damages were documented in Petlalcingo, Chila, Acatlán and Tulcingo in Puebla; in Huajuapan de León, Yosocuta, Tamazulapan and Tlaxiaco in Oaxaca; and Xochihuehuetlán, Huamuxtitlán and Tlapa in Guerrero.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, June 15, June 15, 1999, at 3:42 p.m., the earthquake was registered with the city of Tehuacán, Puebla as its epicenter, with a magnitude of 7.1 degrees and a duration of 45 seconds, while that on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at around 1:14 p.m., the earthquake occurred with an epicenter one kilometer from San Felipe Ayutla, in Puebla, and Axochiapan, Morelos, with a duration of 1 minute 30 seconds.

AFM

.