“This event is part of our Civil week 2023 edition which has the theme ‘I take care’. In this context, we take care of women who have wanted to share with us even a difficult, painful and tiring experience: that of illnessin the company of women who will be their testimonials”. So Elisabetta Soglio, head of ‘Good news’ Corriere della Serain reference to ‘Rediscovered beauty‘, title of the Civil Week fashion show, organized in Milan by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of Acto Lombardia, La Forza and il Sorriso Onlus and Go5 Hand in hand with women Onlus.

Soglio goes on to tell the way in which this initiative takes care of women: “With the help of Patrizia and Antonio Marras, the participants identified in their wardrobe a garment that was linked to a particular memory, even if the more often than not it’s not about good memories, and they donated it, accompanying it with a sentence that explained why it was chosen and the memory it was linked to. From this a narrative was born that today we will see transformed into a fashion show and which we have called ‘ Beauty rediscovered”.

The intent of the initiative, therefore, “is to transform a delicate and difficult moment such as that of the disease into a circumstance in which women can regain possession of their beauty, “because this too is part of the therapy – concludes Soglio – The associations with which we created this event also said so”.