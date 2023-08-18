Soges, the Court appoints Filiberto Ferrari as extraordinary commissioner

Uphill road for Turin Sogesone of the most established consulting and training companies led by the president and CEO Louis Marconi who controls it. In fact, a few days ago Victory Nosengo delegated judge of the court of the Piedmontese capital has appointed Philibert Ferrari commissioner of the company admitted to the unitary procedure for settling the crisis in view of a composition plan.

The court thus upheld the appeal filed on behalf of Soges by the Turin law firm Bass Rollero which highlights that the company with 27 employees, founded in 1974, has developed and implemented over 100 training plans for employees and managers of companies adhering to Confindustria, Confapi, Confcommerce, Legacoop And Confcooperative and proposed the training plans of Company Foundation.

