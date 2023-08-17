Chelsea has given Liverpool a week of horror and not exactly on the pitch after the two teams met at the start of the Premier League, but within the market. The London team won them not one, but two signings that are key to Jürgen Klopp’s project: the signing of a containment that occupies the place that Fabinho has left within the squad.
On Sunday morning it was confirmed that Moisés Caicedo rejected the Anfield team to finalize his arrival at Chelsea, a formula that the young Belgian, Romeo Lavia replicated on Monday night, leaving the networks in less than 48 hours without its two strong options for containment. Now, Liverpool returns to the market in search of a ‘5’, local options are difficult to sign, which is why they move to other leagues, such as Serie A, where they have an old goal.
Liverpool is once again interested in the signing of Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan wants to leave Fiorentina and has options with Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United. However, once again Liverpool think of his signing as they did in the winter and are willing to pay his price of 30 million euros without much thought for him to join the squad as soon as possible, leaving in the hands of the African the final decision, which cannot take long.
