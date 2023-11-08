In every motorsport discipline, set-up plays a key role in the outcome of a race weekend. The areas of interest can vary, from categories more focused on suspension to cars where aerodynamics reign supreme. Also on this front, Formula E stands out from any other discipline on the international scene, with a development work that takes advantage above all the software lever to influence the behavior of the car. Stoffel Vandoorne, DS driver in Formula E and reserve for Aston Martin in Formula 1, embodies the most suitable figure to explain the differences between the preparation of an electric single-seater and a traditional one.

Software beyond mechanics

“With a Formula 1 car the set-up is more mechanical, more standard, even if there are still many systems”, explains Vandoorne. “In Formula E though there are many software that help us with braking: anti-lock systems, traction, energy management… It’s all focused much more on the software aspect. Obviously the mechanical set-up is still very important and is where we found so much performance last year. Overall, however, there is more focus on software adjustments than in Formula 1.”

The words of the DS world champion shift the lens onto a crucial but still neglected area in the narrative of Formula E. It is often repeated how important software development is for the competitiveness of a single-seater, like aerodynamic updates in Formula 1, but rarely going into details of the work carried out. In general, three macro-families of software can be recognized at the center of team development. The first is interesting energy managementwhose operation manifests itself in the form of signals that coordinate the driver in managing his own race pace.

Then there is the software family MGU Control, necessary for the operation of the motors/generators whose electrical quantities they control: current intensity, voltage and frequencies. However, the braking and thrust forces of the electric motors can also be modulated to influence the behavior of the car during braking, cornering and acceleration. Not surprisingly, the last group of software is called Chassis Controla term that implies its influence on the dynamics of the car through its adjustments, like any tuning work that would normally be carried out on the suspension.

Braking in the center

As mentioned by Stoffel Vandoorne, part of the adjustments handle power delivery during traction. The objective is to limit wheel slip, which in addition to the loss of time involves a waste of energy. However, the margins for intervention are limited, given the ban on using Traction Control systems. Furthermore, each accelerator position must correspond to a specific power, leaving little maneuver to soften the delivery.

The options for managing braking are decidedly more numerous. Formula E single-seaters have a brake-by-wire system that coordinates three different braking contributions: the front generator, the rear generator and the front disc brakes. The objective is to maximize the work of the two electric generators, which by braking recover energy useful for recharging the battery. To do this, we try to make the most of the grip available on the four wheels based on the current speed, acceleration and driving conditions. According to the regulations, it is even possible to create an ABS system, provided that its operation is based solely on the two generators.

To maximize energy recovery, however, you must avoid blocking. Rather, it is necessary to exploit exactly the grip limit of the tyres, distributing the braking forces between the two axles based on the intensity of braking and the steering angle. The adjustment is similar to the braking distribution widespread throughout motorsport, but which is achieved in Formula E a greater level of sophistication.

Speed ​​synonymous with efficiency

The software adjustments impact the reactivity and stability of the car during braking, with the driver being able to perceive the different behaviour. The DS standard bearer explains further: “Getting the braking systems to work properly is one of the hardest things with these Gen3s. For most of the braking, we brake entirely on electric power. Disc brakes are only on the front axle, but in most cases you don’t use them. There aremany different factors and adjustments, like how you write software or how you can feel the brake pedal. This is a big area that we are working on have a little more consistency and confidence”.

In a brake-by-wire system the pedal does not act directly on a hydraulic circuit, but simply sends an electronic impulse. It therefore becomes a priority to simulate the exact resistance force of the brake, which is essential for the rider to have a perception of the available grip, a task which is also the responsibility of dedicated software. Overall, between pedal feedback and car behavior, the braking management software has a non-negligible impact on the driver’s trust in the car.

It is no coincidence that Vandoorne, in comparing his own set-up preferences to those of his teammate, refers above all to the braking software: “We are very similar in the way we feel the car and set it up. Maybe there are some small ones differences in braking settings”. Correct adjustment of the software translates into greater trust in the vehicle, from which in turn performance derives. However, speed is also synonymous with efficiency, since being able to tackle a curve at a greater distance leads to wasting less energy in the subsequent acceleration.

DS’s work

Work on software and set-up profoundly affects competitiveness in Formula E. Vandoorne, for example, talks about how in 2023 an incorrect set-up philosophy affected the first part of the DS season: “Last year we were really fast in the Valencia tests and maybe that hurt us. We forgot the fundamentals in studying the machine. We put the car on the track without doing anything special with the set-up and we were immediately fast. We brought the same basic set-up even at the first races and we realized we needed something completely different. The circuits were of a totally different type, as was the way the tires interacted with the asphalt.”

“For this year’s tests we preferred a different approach,” the Belgian continues. “We have a clear idea of ​​what the problems were last year and we have prepared dedicated work programs on these areas. The goal was to improve compared to last year.” Only the track will be able to determine how much DS’ work on the set-up will bear fruit in the new season. Meanwhile, Vandoorne’s remains an excellent testimony to the importance of the software structure in Formula E.