British-American software pioneer John McAfee has been found dead in his cell in Barcelona. According to the justice of the region of Catalonia, everything points to suicide. A few hours earlier, Spanish judges had ruled that McAfee (75) could be extradited to the United States.











McAfee was arrested in Barcelona in October on suspicion of tax evasion. He has since been detained pending extradition and faces up to 30 years in prison in the US.

Earlier today, the court ruled that he could be extradited. McAfee could still appeal and the decision had yet to be formally ratified. Yet he was found dead in his cell several hours later. Prison security personnel tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Justice in the US says that McAfee, who founded the well-known antivirus company McAfee in the 1980s, did not file any tax returns from 2014 to 2018. He would also have withheld possessions, including real estate, a yacht and a car. In those years, McAfee is said to have made millions of dollars.

According to McAfee, the allegations were politically motivated, as they would have to do with his political ambitions. McAfee stated that the IRS started a case against him because he announced two months earlier that he wanted to run for the second time in the US presidential election. He also said that he would take action against the tax authorities.