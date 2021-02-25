Software Microsoft and media houses in a historic deal: Software giant plans to pay newshouses compensation for content sharing

Microsoft and publishing organizations are looking for a solution that is reminiscent of Australia’s new legislation. It obliges technology platforms to share their revenues with news companies.

23.2. 11:01 | Updated 25.2. 16:22

Software giant Microsoft and European media houses have agreed to seek an agreement on how the American company will pay for news coverage for content used by its technology platforms.

Microsoft said this in a press release on Monday along with European publishing organizations.

The European Publishers’ Association (EPC), which represents European media players, was pleased that the agreement meant that Microsoft understood the value of news media content for search engines and social media players.

“Google and Facebook generate a large portion of their revenue through this,” says the EPC chairman Christian Van Thillo in the bulletin.

According to the agreement, Microsoft and publishing organizations are looking for a solution that resembles the new Australian legislation. It obliges technology platforms to share their revenues with news companies.

According to the parties, the distribution of proceeds should be agreed through arbitration, which would be enshrined in EU or national law.

The solution should also be in line with the EU Copyright Directive, which will enter into force in June.

HS Facebook said earlier on Tuesday that Facebook will return Australian news content to its platform because Australia has promised to change a law it was drafting that would have required technology companies to pay for sharing news on its platforms.

Facebook announced last Wednesday that it was restricting the distribution of news content by Australian media companies on its platform in protest of a law being prepared by Australia.

The company said Australian users cannot read or share news on Facebook. Publishing and sharing content from Australian publishers was also restricted on Facebook. News content was removed from the platform last week and no one was able to share content from Australian media companies on Facebook.

Sanoma, which publishes Helsingin Sanomat, is also part of the European Publishers’ Association.