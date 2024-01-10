The German software group SAP will pay more than 220 million dollars (more than 200 million euros) in the United States to avert prosecution for violating anti-bribery rules, the US Department of Justice reports. SAP was prosecuted in the US for bribing officials in South Africa and Indonesia to win government contracts.
Economics editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Software #company #SAP #settles #million #euros #bribery #case
Leave a Reply