DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) – When Software AG (Software) presents figures for the third quarter this Wednesday (October 21), then there will be a big shadow over the development in day-to-day business. Because the company is currently fighting a hacker attack – and will therefore initially only provide key data for the quarter. Investors will still want to know how the expensive major renovation will continue, which is already being put to a tough test by the Corona crisis. What’s going on in the company, what the financial analysts are saying and how the stock last performed.

THAT’S ON AT SOFTWARE AG:

In the middle of the switch to subscription models and during the Corona crisis, the attack on the IT systems is making life difficult for Darmstadt residents. On October 3, the company said it was the target of a ransomware malware attack. One usually speaks of ransomware when the hackers gain unauthorized access to data, encrypt it and demand a ransom for decryption.

According to the information, the main attacks were e-mail servers on which data was encrypted and from which data was apparently also downloaded. The services for customers including the cloud-based software offerings were therefore not affected until the end. Software AG has isolated the affected systems and shut them down to a large extent; to date, some services such as the website can only be used to a limited extent. The company has taken further measures to ensure that it is aware of all illegal activities.

The main question now is whether the attack will affect day-to-day business. First of all, the attack ensures that Software AG will only provide key data on incoming orders, sales and operating margin this week. Beyond that, however, the question will be whether customers will continue to place their trust in the company if sensitive data becomes public. So far, management has found it difficult to assess the consequences of the attack.

Under the given circumstances, the company has actually cut a good figure so far this year. The CEO, Sanjay Brahmawar, who has been in office since August 2018, is heavily restructuring the company, especially with the revenue model, instead of one-off, high license fees, customers are being switched to subscription payments. This initially puts a strain on sales and earnings, because the lucrative one-time payments are no longer necessary.

However, Software AG landed a surprising number of deals in the second quarter, which is reflected in the incoming orders. Brahmawar had promised a comparatively normal development in the first half of the year, but saw clear risks due to the pandemic for the remaining six months. After all, the Belgian sees new impetus for digitization among customers in the long term, which should also benefit the growth path he has taken.

In April, the company lowered its annual forecast for incoming orders, the so-called bookings. Bookings are the standardized invoice value of concluded contracts, as software companies like to indicate, because the proceeds are increasingly only flowing in future installments.

In the business with integration software (DBP ex Cloud / IoT), the Darmstadt-based company is expecting a currency-adjusted 0 to 10 percent increase in the current year. In the newly established future business with the cloud and the networking of machines (IoT), it should be between 20 and 40 percent more than in the previous year. In the traditional database area (A&N), Software AG assumes a minus 3 to plus 3 percent.

With the restructuring of the business model, Brahmawar wants, on the one hand, to stabilize the strongly sales-dependent business, and gradually the sales should come primarily from ongoing contracts. In the past, delays in signing large contracts had often ruined the quarterly balance sheet and created uncertainty among investors.

In addition, Brahmawar has trimmed the organization for growth. The sales teams in North America, Asia and Europe have been strengthened, and more money is also flowing into advertising and partnerships.

The additional investments should deliver stronger growth in the medium term, the digital business with software for the integration of various IT systems should grow by an average of 15 percent annually. Overall, the group turnover should therefore crack the value of one billion euros in 2023, that would be a good 12 percent more than 2019 with 890.6 million euros. But even in the medium term, investors will have to reckon with less profitability in 2023, with the operating margin only likely to be between 25 and 30 percent.

WHAT THE ANALYSTS SAY:

The financial experts are predominantly in favor of the share. Five of the twelve analysts recorded in the dpa AFX analyzer who have dealt with the paper this year give a buy recommendation. The remaining seven are on hold. The average target price is around EUR 35.50, which is slightly below the current price level.

Above all, the analysts hope that the figures will provide information about the prospects for the rest of the year. Charles Brennan from Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse (CS)) wrote that it would be difficult to predict future developments. Stacy Pollard of JPMorgan (JPMorgan ChaseCo) pointed out that the good orders in the second quarter could be at the expense of the third quarter because some big deals were bagged before the end of June. Knut Woller from Baader Bank sees this effect above all in the database division, which had also achieved strong values ​​in the same quarter of the previous year.

The growth of the software company should be solid in the third quarter, wrote analyst Gautam Pillai of Goldman Sachs. Although it is unlikely that it can compete with the first half of the year, the medium-term dynamic remains intact.

The analysts surveyed by the company expect an average decline in incoming orders in the A&N database division of over 40 percent for the third quarter. The actual integration software (DBP without cloud and IoT), on the other hand, is likely to increase slightly by around 3 percent, while the still small cloud and IoT businesses should grow by almost 40 percent.

DZ Bank expert Harald Schnitzer sees the Darmstadt-based company on the right track with the renovation. He recently praised in a study that they have already implemented 87 percent of the measures in the Helix transformation project and have also made progress in the cloud strategy with product innovations. He increased his estimates from 2021. Michael Briest from UBS and Martin Jungfleisch from Kepler Cheuvreux also attested that Brahmawar’s strategy had been successful after the second quarter.

HOW THE SHARE WAS:

Software AG shares fought their way out of the Corona crash in good time, and in the meantime had fallen to EUR 21.60. Then it went essentially only up into September, its annual high of 44.50 euros was also a high since spring 2018. With the hacker attack, however, some uncertainty has spread among investors again. In October alone, the paper lost around 14 percent to 36.18 euros.

In the current year, however, Software AG still has a plus of 16 percent and is thus in the upper midfield in the MDAX. Over three years, however, the rate is just under eleven percent in the red. The almost 50 euros from January 2018 are a bit out of sight anyway.

With a market capitalization of around 2.7 billion euros, the company is one of the smaller stocks in the MDax of medium-sized stock exchange groups. Around 34 percent of the shares belong to the Software AG Foundation established by company founder Peter Schnell. Software AG also only plays second fiddle among German companies in the industry when it comes to market value.

Europe’s largest software manufacturer SAP (SAP SE) is already in a different league with 161 billion euros, but the software manufacturers TeamViewer (9.3 billion euros), Nemetschek (Nemetschek SE) (7.3 billion euros), which are also listed in the MDax, have and Compugroup (CompuGroup Medical SE) (4.2 billion euros) clearly outperformed Darmstadt. / men / jsl / zb