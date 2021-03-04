E.An autonomous robot fish a good ten centimeters long can dive into the deepest regions of the world’s oceans, such as the approximately eleven kilometers deep Mariana Trench in the northwestern Pacific. Normally only specially designed diving robots can penetrate this depth. What is special about the artificial fish developed by Chinese scientists is that it does not have a metal shell or a hard shell that protects it from the extreme pressure conditions prevailing in the deep sea. The material used is exclusively soft silicone.

The research group around Guorui Li from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou and his colleagues used the disc belly as a model (Pseudoliparis swirei), a soft, blind deep-sea fish that was only discovered four years ago in the Mariana Trench at a depth of eight kilometers. And the Chinese robot fish can swim around unscathed at even greater depths, at a leisurely pace of 5.2 centimeters per second, the researchers write in the current issue of the journal “Nature”. To protect against the extreme conditions, the electronics that control the movements of the fin and the side fins, including the lithium-ion battery, are distributed over the entire fish body and securely embedded in the silicone.



The Chinese robotic fish swims in the South China Sea at a water depth of 3,224 meters after it was released from the gripper arm of the diving robot.

Image: Li et al.//Nature





For their experiments, Li and his colleagues abandoned their protégé with the arm of a deep-sea robot at the bottom of the Mariana Trench and let them swim freely. A camera filmed the robot’s steady glide. This was preceded by experiments in a laboratory pool, in a 70 meter deep lake and in the South China Sea at a depth of three kilometers (see video). The robot fish was exposed to different hydrostatic pressures and temperatures. Through technical changes, the researchers led by Li were able to adapt their robot to the changing conditions.

Numerous research groups have been experimenting with soft robots, including fish-like systems, for some time. So far, however, no soft robot has been able to dive as deep as the Chinese prototype, write Cecilia Laschi from the Technical University of Singapore and Marcello Calisti from the University of Lincoln in a guest commentary. Both researchers see a possible application of the soft fishing robot in the exploration of the deep sea and its inhabitants, but also in the exploration of coral banks and inaccessible sea caves.