Travel is not a plane ticket and an arduous journey from one airport to another, and it is not just a change of places geographically, temporally and spatially. In the old days, there is an old saying: “Travel, for travel has seven benefits.”

This philosophy on which the concept of travel was built carries an intellectual and cultural message in its flanks, and extends a human bridge for civilized communication with the world with its diverse values, culture and traditions, and in the meantime, the families of the nomads traveled to different parts of the world in search of a renewal of positive energy and activity, and an expansion of the knowledge and intellectual content. and cultural for the individual and the family, many chose to spend their summer vacation in societies and countries in the east and west of the earth for the pleasure of traveling and learning about new experiences of societies that were not known to the traveler, except when he set foot in those countries.

The philosophy of travel becomes a creative language completely different from those facts that we carry to airports. Traveling here is a message through which we convey our values, traditions and authentic customs to those peoples, through their benign behaviors, good qualities and a creative vision based on tolerance and civilizational coexistence. In travel, I like very much these queues of people from all over the world, waiting for hours in front of the entrance to a museum or archaeological and tourist attractions in search of the pleasure of knowledge and thought. In the corridors of these rich places.

In travel, soft power diplomacy based on the value system is embodied. This system always precedes the traveler to the countries to which he is a guest, preceded by a stereotyped image of his community from which he comes, and there are also expectations from the host community for those values ​​that the guest possesses.

How beautiful is this smile and that beautiful welcome as we stand in front of the port employees at the airports we arrive at, they look at us very warmly when they know that we are coming from the United Arab Emirates, this country that God loved, a wise leadership that raised its position and flag in various parts of the world, and painted a picture of it Positive, full of good and peace for all mankind.

How beautiful are those phrases that we hear from those we meet in those countries, and how beautiful are that praise, which we consider preserving as a duty for each of us. .

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education