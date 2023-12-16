“Soft mobilization” has begun on the streets of Lviv in western Ukraine. As the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported in its Telegram channel on December 16, military registration and enlistment office employees on the streets tell passers-by about the benefits of contract service.

It is stated that subpoenas will not be served as part of this action. At the same time, a number of “propaganda events” are being carried out to inform citizens about the possibility of performing military service under a contract. Men are also told about the benefits of such a service.

Ukrainian media have recently increasingly reported on raids by military commissars on public places. In some cases, they aggressively serve summonses to the men present there.

The day before, a raid took place on large restaurants in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers in the uniform of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), accompanied by people in camouflage, visited restaurants in the Ukrainian capital and Krivoy Rog to hand out summonses to visitors.

The day before, representatives of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices descended on the gym in Odessa. It was clarified that this case was not the only one, and raids on sports clubs occur regularly.

Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022. At the same time, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

On December 8, 2023, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, warned Ukrainians that a new wave of mobilization in Ukraine would be difficult.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.