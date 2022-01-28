She’s soft to the point of seriousness, and she’s surprisingly creative.

This is how the woman in our country has been since the dawn of history, and since she carried plates of fresh water on her delicate skull, to quench the thirst of her children, to this day and until the bright future is reached. It has absorbed its role since time immemorial, and now it is waging the battle of economic growth with the skill of the hard-working women, for a life that will not be oppressed by poverty, unimpeded by poverty, or impeded by destitution.

She is like this, in general, a woman from that date, until the end of her life, who works hard, works sincerely, and strives sincerely in order for the convoy to continue in the prosperity of conscience, the wealth of the bag, and the crossing of the economic ocean in safety, stability, tranquility, happiness, and joy.

Women in the Emirates were able to pass through the gulfs of life by the will of the majestic women, whose steps are not hindered by any obstacle, nor is their crossing thorny, because they are the daughters of the generous land, and the flesh of the noble soil, because they are from the desert landscape, they dye their hands with henna toil, and from the perfume of the noble Ghaffa, the dress is fragrant with the fragrance of dewy leaves .

Women in the Emirates assumed high positions, and crossed the boundaries of narrow traditions, believing that life is a struggle, and that a woman without work is a broken wing, a broken heart, and a will without sails.

Today, the wise leadership has harnessed all the ways to integrate with the investment business, and facilitated all the roads leading to great success and amazing splendor, the woman has become with the man the wings of a bird that flies, in the spaces of commercial work, and applauds life with the palms of excellence, and the flow towards goals that make women the other side It is a rectangular geometric shape that does not stop at a limit and does not stop at a corner, all borders, and all corners are open, opening the horizons for a human being distinguished by his bright dreams, wide-eyed ambitions, and wishes that fill the terrain, and geography is blessed with investment works full of amazing successes.

Women in the Emirates have proven throughout history that they are the sisters of men, with their foreheads raised, and their eyes open to the world with all that this world abounds in of astonishments, inspirations, and motives that make entering the women’s work forum a prosperous oasis of activity, and overlap with the splendor of societal development, which is the ambition that The leadership longs for it, it seeks it, and it aspires to it.

The woman is the safeguard, she is the help, and she is the arm extended towards the man, saying I am here, present with all my queens, to be in the national scene the icon, and the wrist around which the walls of elegant luster are folded.