the case xWhile Sofie is going through a difficult period, she takes the step to becoming a healer. That man, Luis, has to help her. But things turn out differently: the door of the shed where the healing takes place is locked and Luis turns out not to help her at all.

Sofie goes to the healing together with her mother. First the three of them drink a glass of rum, after which Luis says he sees something ‘wrong’ with Sofie. She is said to be in a relationship with an older man, and he wants to talk to her about it privately. Her mother is not allowed to be there and has to leave the garden shed. While she waits outside, Luis and Sofie drink a few more glasses of champagne and whiskey.

According to Luis, there is another problem: Sofie's clothes are interfering with the healing, so she has to take off her black hoody and put on a white T-shirt. Luis also puts on a white shirt. He sees a solution: Sofie must have seven orgasms, then the blockages will go away. And so Luis goes on and on, until he rapes her with his hands. Afterwards, Luis tells the story that Sofie would like to have sex herself.

Reporter Michiel van Gruijthuijsen van AD Haagsche Courant was present at the case. Her mother was outside and saw the door open. She saw her daughter run out crying and in a panic." The mother read a victim impact statement: "She said: he does things to me that I don't want, he touches me where I have never been touched."





