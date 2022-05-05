She finally woke up from a coma Sofia, the girl wounded by her father in Ladispoli, in the attack that the man committed against the 16-year-old and her mother, still in serious condition in hospital. The young woman said that the man had it all the intention to kill she and her mother, whom Sofia tried to defend in all possible ways.

Yes, it was dad: he tried to kill mom and then hit me too.

These are the words of the 16-year-old girl stabbed by her 49-year-old father, Fabrizio Angeloni, on the morning of April 21 in Ladispoli, together with her mother, in their apartment. The young woman managed to save herself by running away from the house and finding refuge from the neighbors. Then the hospitalization and a delicate surgery luckily succeeded.

The girl, who is hospitalized at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Palidoro, where the doctors subjected her to a delicate and long successful surgery, she told what happened to the Carabinieri of the Civitavecchia Radiomobile Nucleus. In addition to the deputy prosecutor in charge of the file relating to the Ladispoli case, Roberto Savelli, to the psychologists. And also to experts from Racis, the Carabinieri Group dedicated to specialized scientific investigations, especially in cases of violence against women.

To the investigators the 16-year-old girl has rebuilt the events that took place at his home on the morning of April 21 last.

Girl injured by her father in Ladispoli: the 16-year-old tells what happened to the investigators

According to the young woman’s account, the father reached their house at 7 am arguing with his wife Silvia Antoniozzi. She was in her room getting ready for school in Rome when she heard her mother scream. She immediately rescued her, only to receive knife blows from her father.

The girl reported wounds in the side and at the hands to defend the mother, deciding to run away from the neighbors to raise the alarm.