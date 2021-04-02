The legal conflict facing actress Sofía Vergara is very delicate. The Colombian fights with her ex Nick Loeb, in court, for the custody of her frozen embryos. Now a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found in your favor and granted a permanent injunction so that the entrepreneur cannot use the embryos without his consent.

This decision is a huge relief for Sofía Vergara, since Loeb tried to keep the rights to the embryos and even named them, according to the Daily Mail. “Their names are Isabella and Emma and they are my daughters because the embryos are 50 percent hers and 50 percent mine,” says Loeb who, thanks to technology, was able to find out their sex.

The place TMZ It further notes that last month, Loeb suffered another judicial setback for legal custody of the embryos, in a Louisiana state appeals court that dismissed the lawsuit initiated by Loeb.

Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family actress is relieved that the embryos cannot be used without her consent. Photo Capture TV

The conflict between Vergara and Loeb began in 2013 when the actress and the businessman were a couple. Then decided to freeze their embryos thinking of becoming parents, in the future. However, a year later, the businessman filed a lawsuit against Vergara asking for custody and claiming that he intended to implant them in the uterus of another woman in order to be a father since the actress wants to get rid of them.

Also in Vergara’s favor was the fact that Loeb started the lawsuit in California, but later moved it to Louisiana, since in that state the law confers personality on embryos and prohibits their ownership or destruction. But the Justice ruled that, as the businessman did not live in that state, “he was making fun of the Louisiana legal system” and ruled against him.

But also, as published by the Daily MailIn that ruling, Loeb’s legal team was also accused of “blatantly participating in the forum search,” with the only one finding a court sympathetic to his case. “His behavior discredits and mocks the Louisiana legal system and is abhorrent,” the court ruled, marking the judicial setback for Loeb.

For her part, Sofía Vergara assures that the businessman is using the case to have the press, at her expense. In 2015, Loeb wrote an article on The New York Times arguing that if a woman has the right to carry a pregnancy to term, then the man should have the same right as regards embryos for IVF.

Sofía Vergara, involved in a legal battle with her ex over the couple’s frozen embryos. Photo REUTERS / Adrees Latif

After that publication, the actress gave an interview on the famous American television program Good morning america and declared: “This is not an issue for people to think. There is nothing to talk about, there are signed papers.”

The relationship between the actress and the businessman ended in 2014, shortly after the lawsuit imposed by Loeb. At the same time, Vergara met her current husband, actor Joe Manganiello during a dinner they both shared with other artists at the White House and six months later, in November 2015, they married.

Vergara, 48, star of Modern Family and one of the highest paid actresses on American television, has a 29-year-old son from her first marriage.

While the legal battle between Vergara and Loeb continues, the embryos remain frozen, with an uncertain destination.

Source: La Vanguardia

WD