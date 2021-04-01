A new chapter in the legal battle between Sofía Vergara and her ex-partner Nick loeb. A Los Angeles court has rejected the lawsuit filed by the American businessman about the process that he maintains with the Colombian for the rights of the embryos that they frozen when they were a couple.

This is the second ruling against the wishes of Loeb, who wants to use the frozen embryos to fertilize them in a surrogate. In January, the 45-year-old celebrity lost another appeal in the Louisiana court in his attempt to conserve and use genetic material.

Nick Loeb and Sofia Vergara had a four-year relationship And, near the end of the romance, both decided to freeze embryos to become parents with the help of surrogacy.

In 2017, the actress who is now married to the actor Joe manganiello, presented legal documentation in California with the aim of preventing Loeb from making use of the embryos without his explicit consent.

The judge ruled in favor of the interpreter of Gloria Delgado Pritchett and in his sentence cited the “form directive” that both signed at the fertility clinic, a document that establishes that the parties must agree to make use of any related situation. to genetic material.

