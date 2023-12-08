The model and actress Sofia Vergara is being defendant by the contractors who renewed their Mansion of Los Angeles because they claim that they were not paid more than US$1,007,000, according to a complaint presented at the end of November and obtained by the media People.

According to the information released, Reside Custom Homes (RCH) claims that the 51-year-old star did not settle two invoices, one from March and another from June, for the work that was done on her home for a total of US$1,700,492. , hence Vergara She is accused of fraud.

Vergara bought the house in The Angels for around US$26,000,0000 in 2020, and in April 2022 it hired the company RCH to renew it. The initial work was completed in December 2022, but the company alleges that the actress then requested further changes, including the addition of plaster which they said had to come from a small rural town in the United Kingdom, as well as the demolition and replacement of the back stairs that had to be custom made. But those modifications were no longer paid for.

The demand ensures that Vergara repeatedly promised that she would personally ensure that the company received full payment for all its work once the project was completed, so the company sent an invoice for US$896,196 in March, which remains unpaid, and in July sent a final invoice for the additional work for US$657,245 that has also not been settled.

According to the company, the actress never complained about the changes that were being made and they even claim that the employees were mistreated in the place since they had received humiliation, ridicule and harassment. The lawsuit also claims that the attitude of Vergara It was so frequent that the company found it difficult to keep employees on the project.

Sofía Vergara’s $26 million mansion

The Mansion bought by Sofia Vergara, and her then-husband Joe Manganiello, in the exclusive neighborhood of Beverly Parkin accordance with Peopleis a 1.87-acre estate with a main house that has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, an onyx kitchen, office and theater room with a bar.

An interesting detail is that the master bedroom has spa-inspired bathrooms and Italian stone floors. It also has a two-story villa or guest house and an oval-shaped swimming pool.

Finally it should be said that before the demand the actress’s lawyer Martín Singer told People”My client filed claims against the contractor several months before he filed this deceptive lawsuit. The claims of Sofia Vergara They were due to significant overcharges, poor work, negligence and long delays. “We are confident that my client will prevail in this dispute.”