In 'Griselda' she plays Griselda Blancoa drug trafficking boss. How much respect did she command?

Now empowered women are fashionable, but when the story caught my attention to produce it, 12 years ago, not so much. That was precisely what seduced me. That the boss was a woman who had to become worse than any man to be better than all of them.

Is that also empowering?

Griselda was a very badass woman. The thing is that women are not holy or perfect. The interesting and complex thing is that this woman had children, friends, employees. She was loyal to some and relentless to others. She was degenerating with power, fear, ambition and insecurities. She just like a man. No more no less.

Did you prepare the evil Griselda while you played the hilarious Gloria Pritchett in 'Modern Family'?

Yes. I had enormous success with Modern Family. From the first episode I became famous all over the world, but I am a Latina who doesn't look so Latin, and I don't have the same opportunities as American actors. I'm not complaining, I would be ungrateful, I have done much more than I dreamed of, but it is more difficult for me to find roles. I can't play the scientist, or the judge as I see myself. So, I decided to find a life.

Can't she play a scientist?

Let's see, there's nothing wrong with being realistic. When I started in Modern Family, 15 years ago, I still looked much more exaggerated than you see now. I'm not saying that there aren't female scientists like that. But those roles are not for someone like me. When I heard about Griselda, I wanted to do it. Because she was Colombian, because she was a woman, because I lived through the drama of drug trafficking, because my brother Rafael was part of that business and they killed him in 1996. Because of all this, I knew I could do it. And I have done it when I got them to trust me to do it. I got them to give me the money because I had already been Gloria Pritchett, I was already Sofía Vergara.

Aren't you afraid that the series will be interpreted as trivializing the violence of drug trafficking?

It's not that we are inventing anything. That is the history of my country. All that happened. We Colombians are survivors. We live in terrible times and circumstances. Nobody is laughing at anyone or justifying anything.

Sofía Vergara, in one of the restaurants of the Four Seasons hotel in Madrid. Bernardo Perez

In 'Griselda', men allude to the character's “tits and ass” as keys to her success. Does that sound like you, Sofia?

But of course. It would be absurd to deny it and make me feel bad. On the contrary, I am grateful for life. These giant tits and this body opened all the doors for me, it was my passport to the world at 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I am 51 years old and I am still in it.

As? Because?

Because I am not afraid of risk, I work like no one else, I have personality, I have always been vigilant to what was outside and I have not been afraid. There are women who are prettier, younger, with more tits and a bigger body than me, but I'm still in it because I've proven that I can stay. I don't do neurosurgery, I only do entertainment, and the worst thing that can happen to me is that they say I look ugly or that this idiot doesn't know how to act. I can stand it.

When did you realize the effect your appearance had on others?

Very young, since high school, all the boys wanted to be with me. Not that it made me feel better, but you realize that they treat you differently. From a very young age I know my strengths and I take advantage of them. But if you only see my tits, then the problem is yours.

His compatriot acts in 'Griselda' Karol G., as part of the band of women put together by the 'boss'. Are you also so 'solidary' with your fellow human beings?

Now it is fashionable for women to ally themselves, help each other, and call each other to work. I've been doing it, unconsciously, all my life. My cousins, my mother, my friends since kindergarten, they have always been my tribe.

What was it like acting in Spanish and with Latin actors?

I love American actors, and I've never had a problem with them. But performing with Latin performers has been like being at home. In Spanish, everything comes easier to me: love, tenderness, anger, everything. My English is still forced English. For me it has been a blessing that made up for having to put on Griselda's fake teeth and nose every day and endure the violence of the story.

Did you take the tension home?

As? She came home crazy lost. No wonder dramatic actors go crazy and all go to the therapist. Keep in mind that I came from doing comedy, Modern Family, which was like going to a party every day, being with my friends and having a great time. Thank goodness Griselda was only six months. I ended up very affected.

At 51, mid-life, what stage of life do you feel like you're in?

Oh, how horrible that sounds. No: I feel very complete. In my career I have done much more than I dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I have been presenting for four years America's Got Talent, a show in which I have a lot of fun, I am presenting this series all over the world, I have my clothing and beauty brand. It doesn't even occur to me to complain about anything.

And personally?

Well, I am a woman recently divorced from my second husband. [el actor Joe Manganiello], with whom I was together for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel like it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore. I already had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love presents itself, it has to come with children. I am almost through menopause, it is a natural law of life. When my son is a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I give it back to him and continue with my life, that's what he does.

Your Instagram is a party.

I am very enjoyable. It is was remains. We Colombians have experienced so many terrible things that we always know how to see the happy side of life because if not, we would not be able to live. When I leave, I'm going to take everything with me. Suffering does not have to be sought, it will come alone.

Maybe now, seeing her play a ruthless drug trafficker, they call her to play a scientist.

Do not belive that. Things haven't changed that much. Maybe in 20 years, when I look older, they do believe me as a scientist, but now they are not going to call me. And if they call me, maybe I'm the one who doesn't want to. I would have to see it.

FROM GLORY TO GRISELDA Sofía Vergara's (Barranquilla, Colombia, 51 years old) love story with cameras began like that of so many beautiful girls. One day, someone saw her sunbathing on a beach in her city and suggested she be a model. From there she jumped to Miami, where, in addition to starring in advertising campaigns and cover girl calendars, she signed as a presenter for the Spanish-speaking television network Univisión. Until, in 2009, she joined the cast of the series 'Modern Family'. The rest is history. Her hilarious, acidic and intelligent interpretation of Gloria Pritchett, the young and explosive Latina wife of Jay Pritchett, the patriarch of a peculiar American saga, earned her not only the applause of critics and the public, but world fame and one of the juiciest contracts in the history of television in the United States. Meanwhile, Vergara was not quiet. Now, three years after the end of the series that catapulted her to fame, she presents the result of her parallel activities and presents 'Griselda', a Netflix story that she has produced and starred in, based on the true story of Griselda Blanco, the “godmother of coca,” a Colombian drug trafficker who dominated the cocaine market in Miami in the 1980s and was murdered in Barranquilla in 2012. She knows the ropes, she says.

