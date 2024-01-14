Sofia Vergara: “My giant breasts opened all doors for me”

Among the sexiest actresses in the world, Sofia Vergara, known for her role as Gloria Pritchett in the TV series Modern Family, she admits that she was also successful thanks to her beauty.

In fact, interviewed by El Pais, the actress declared: “Success thanks to my body? Of course. It would be absurd to deny it. On the contrary, I am grateful for life. These giant boobs and this body opened all doors for me, it was my passport to the world at 20, when I started as a model, but today I'm 51 and I'm still there.”

“Since high school, all the boys wanted to be with me. Not that it makes me feel better, but you realize they treat you differently. From an early age I have known my strengths and I take advantage of them. But if you only see my boobs, then the problem is yours,” added Sofia Vergara.

As to why she is still successful, the interpreter replies: “This is because I work like no one else, I have personality, I have always been attentive to what happens in the world and I have not been afraid. There are women who are prettier, younger, with more boobs and a better body than me, but I'm still there because I proved that I can stay. I don't do neurosurgery, I just do entertainment and the worst thing that can happen to me is that they say I'm ugly or that this idiot doesn't know how to behave. I can handle it.”

On his role in the TV series Modern Family, instead, Sofia Vergara states: “I have had enormous success. From the first episode I became famous all over the world, but I'm a Latina who doesn't look that Latin, and I don't have the same opportunities as American actors. I'm not complaining, I would be ungrateful, I've done much more than I dreamed of, but it's harder for me to find roles. I couldn't play a scientist to a judge.”