Sofia Vergara received an Emmy nomination for best actress on Wednesday of a limited series thanks to her performance in Netflix’s ‘Griselda.’

The Colombian actress Sofia Vergara She will compete for the award alongside personalities such as Jodie Foster, nominated for ‘True Detective: Night Country’, and Naomi Watts, who stars in the series ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’.

The other actresses nominated in this section are Brie Larson for ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ (Apple TV+) and Juno Temple for ‘Fargo’ (FX) and the winner will be announced when the 76th edition of the Emmys takes place on September 15.

Sofia Vergara, star of the series ‘Griselda’. Photo from Instagram

The series ‘Griselda’, starring Sofía Vergara, has six episodes and premiered last January.

The story is set in 1970s Miami, where a woman flees Colombia with her three children, leaving behind the violence and drug world she was involved in with her husband. Her “secret” is that she carries 10 kilos of cocaine in her suitcase to get some money to start a new life in the United States.

However, selling this drug is not so easy and, after making alliances, she becomes the “queen of cocaine” in Miami (USA), but not before overcoming the machismo of the criminal world.