'Griselda', with actress Sofía Vergara, is about to arrive on Netflix. The production of the famous streaming platform seeks to surprise us again with this story based on real events. It presents the life of Griselda Blanco, a 'drug lord' who, thanks to her skills, generated one of the most profitable businesses in the world in the 70s and 80s.

The series, directed by Andres Baiz, consists of only six episodes and stars former 'Modern Family' figure Sofía Vergara. But what exactly is it about? When it premieres? Who is in the cast of actors? And what is the surprising trailer like? In this note we tell you everything.

What is the Netflix series 'Griselda' with Sofía Vergara about?

In 'Griselda', we will discover the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian mother whose ambition makes her one of the most powerful and dangerous women in the world. Her beauty and intelligence allowed her to rise in a male-dominated business, managing to balance her dark businesses with her family life, earning her the nickname 'Mafia Lady'. She is even known as the mentor and teacher of the dangerous capo. Pablo Escobar.

“In the Miami of the '70s and '80s, Blanco's lethal mix of unexpected wildness and charm helped her deftly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother,'” he says. thus the synopsis presented by Netflix.

Sofía Vergara is in charge of giving life to the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. Photo: Netflix

When does the series 'Griselda' premiere on Netflix?

'Griselda' with Sofía Vergara as the protagonist will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, January 25 of this year. Likewise, the series will have six captivating episodes.

Official trailer for 'Griselda'

Who are the actors and characters that make up the cast of 'Griselda' on Netflix?

Sofía Vergara, 51, will be the protagonist, and will also feature the acting debut of the famous Colombian singer Karol G. The cast is made up of the following actors: