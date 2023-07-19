Over the past few hours Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello they became the protagonists of an announcement that left everyone speechless. According to what was reported by the newspaper ‘Page Six’, it seems that the couple has decided to divorce. Needless to say, the news turned out to be a cold shower for all their fans. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After seven years of marriage the love between the actor couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello is shipwrecked. As already anticipated, the news was made public by the newspaper ‘Page Six’ which received the following press release:

We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care deeply for each other, we kindly request respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase in our lives.

As already anticipated, the announcement of the divorce between the actor couple it was a cold shower for everyone. Fans of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hadn’t even noticed the crisis the couple was going through.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage: the reason

At the moment it is not possible to know the real ones reasons which prompted the actor couple to divorce. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello limited themselves to making the news of the divorce public out of respect for all those who follow them but without going into details.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello met in 2014 and the following year they decided to get married. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the couple will provide further details regarding this news that left everyone speechless.