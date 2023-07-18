After seven years of marriage, the actor couple formed by Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello separate. The news has been given, exclusively, by the media page six, and it has been confirmed by themselves. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care very much for each other, we politely ask that you respect our privacy as we enter a new phase in our lives.” A source close to the couple has explained in the same medium that “Sofia and Joe have been leading separate lives for a while and now they prefer to distance themselves from each other to make decisions about their future.”

Vergara, who just turned 51, and Manganiello, 46, were married in a grand, armored wedding in Palm Beach, Miami, in November 2015, held at a luxurious resort overlooking the Atlantic in front of 400 guests and featuring performances by Marc Anthony and Carlos Vives, among others. The couple had gotten engaged in December 2014 while on vacation in Hawaii, and had been dating for about six months by then. Then she was well known thanks to her role that launched her to fame, that of Gloria Pritchett in the hit television sitcom Modern Family—who starred for a decade with whose cast he maintains an excellent relationship; most of them attended her wedding -, while he obtained recognition for the series True Blood. Now, she is a judge on the US edition of The voice and prepare to launch griselda, a Netflix series where she plays the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco; he has appeared in the latest installments of The Justice League and magic mike and he is preparing a film on the east coast together with Susan Sarandon whose filming Vergara visited him a month ago, in their last public appearance together.

More information

This is the second marriage —and the second divorce— for the Colombian born in Barranquilla, who between 1991 and 1993 was married to José González Ripoll. She was 18 years old then and he was her high school sweetheart. Vergara’s only son, Manolo, was born from her relationship, who now lives with her mother in Los Angeles and accompanies her in her acting and business projects. Vergara, who for five years was considered the highest paid actress on television – in 2020 she earned 38 million euros – and Manganiello have not had children.

In addition, between the two marriages, Vergara had a relationship with businessman Nick Loeb, a story that began in 2010 and, with ups and downs, ended in 2014, but which lasted until 2021. While dating, the couple froze embryos, since at 28 years Vergara suffered thyroid cancer that would have made a pregnancy difficult. After their breakup, he wanted to use them to be a father through a surrogate, which he refused, since he wanted to destroy them. A confrontation that took them to court on many occasions and that, finally, she ended up winning in April 2021, when it became known that there was a letter agreeing that both parties had to agree to be able to make any decision. with respect to embryos.

Vergara’s last appearances before the press in Los Angeles, where he lives, date back a couple of weeks. In the same week, she attended a private meeting with the press to present her series. griselda, which will premiere in a few months; and also presented its line of cosmetic and sun protection products, Toty. Although he then wrapped her in her closest circle, he was no longer with her Manganiello. In addition, for weeks Manganiello has not been seen among the 30 million followers on the actress’s Instagram, where she has posted images of her birthday celebration in Italy, on the Amalfi coast, eating, boating and surrounded by of friends; he, instead, posted a blurry picture of her with a simple “Happy birthday, Sofía”, without further messages or displays of affection.