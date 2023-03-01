Genoa – Sofia is 23 years old and is an explosion of life, the photos that she herself chooses from her album show her radiant: dressed as a cheerleader or very tanned jumping on the beach, posing as an accomplice with her sister Irene or embracing her boyfriend Nicolò. With the blucerky scarf and in shorts in the pose that evokes a jeans advertisement from many years ago. Today, if Irene is asked how she is, she replies «very well» and adds with a smile that she lives day by day, «even the ones I am experiencing today I somehow like them, I try to enjoy them as much as possible». And then: «Until recently I was always on the move, I didn’t even know how to cook a fried egg, at most a plate of pasta with pesto. Today I have to go out a little but I follow many websites and I also enjoy kneading dough, even if I’m not very strong».

Sofia, her surname is Sacchitelli (here his Instagram profile) formalized before the notary Armando Salati the birth of an association that bears his name and is a mockery of fate, “Sophia in the heart”: the president is his sister Ilaria, his mother vicar, the seat is his home in Albaro. And this decision has made her in spite of her a protagonist of the web and the mass media. They are looking for you to talk about her after the publication of her letter in which she announced her conditions as a patient with a rare and untreated disease, heart cancer. And she, a fifth-year medical student who remained in order with her exams and with an average close to 30, instead of feeling sorry for herself, at that news she chose to look far ahead thinking about the future of others, promoting a fundraiser not for herself but to help the Italian sarcoma group association with targeted projects.

Sophia’s letter

The letter published on the web begins with the diagnosis: «In 2021 I discovered that the right atrium of my heart housed a huge mass of malignant tumor cells called cardiac angiosarcoma, a very aggressive tumor and currently considered to have a poor prognosis. Pathology so rare and absurd, with a share of about 2-3 cases per million inhabitants, that I consider myself almost “lucky” to have been affected by it. It took me several months to be able to pronounce that awful word without a trembling voice and a shiver running down my spine.’

Then, irony and positivity also take over destiny. «I start from the assumption that my philosophy of life since I was a child, whenever something happened to me that made me feel unfortunate and seemed unfair, has always been that “the tragedies in life are different”. Following the diagnosis and after the inoperability of my tumor was declared, given the location and consequently the impossibility of removing the organ, it was more difficult for me to apply my philosophy: after an initial moment of anger and discouragement, I tried, between rounds of chemotherapy and the next, to continue to lead as normal a life as possible, for the good and mental health of myself and my family. Life is already short and if mine is even shorter, better enjoy it and do what makes you happy».

For her, the greatest joy today is moments of normality, in the family and with her great love, Nicolò: last summer she was able to devote herself to her hospital internship as a medical student at the end of the course, Cardiology specialty («The tutors knew about my illness, the other colleagues and students didn’t») , in December he gave yet another exam. Now look to the future in the eyes of those who will remain even after her, without wasting even a minute of the present. «I don’t know when it will be but the oncologist who follows me told me that he will tell me clearly if there will be a moment in which we will no longer have a chance to fight. For now, I’m taking small steps forward, as I always have: I didn’t know anything about cooking either and I started with appetizers».