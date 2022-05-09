The family looked for her everywhere, while the little girl was on the run Sofia she’s missing. Unfortunately a few hours ago she was found lifeless. She was only 13 years old.

His heartbreaking story comes from Kharkiv, in Ukraine. The minor was evacuating along with other civilians, when she disappeared into thin air. Her parents searched everywhere for their baby, even posting desperate appeals on social media. Unfortunately little Sofia already had lost his life. A news that was released by the local police.

The causes of her death are not known, because as the head of the department himself explained, the 13-year-old was found in a burnt car along the road to safety, together with other vehicles in the same conditions.

It is thought that while those civilians were trying to escape, they were surprised by the enemy fire.

The family managed to recognize little Sofia thanks to a pendant he always wore.

Sofia was with her mother and little sister

According to the first reports made known, it seems that the child died on May 4thjust the same day they were evacuating from the city.

He was in the car with his little sister and mother. The latter remained wounds and immediately transported to the hospital. But no one had heard from Sofia for days. The hope was that she had been rescued and taken to some medical facility. Until the tragic discovery of her remains in the charred car.

The pendant the family pointed to was found in the car along with that body unrecognizable. Along with Sofia, also high bodies of civilians, whose identities the authorities do not yet know. The head of the local police department explained: