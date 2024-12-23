Like every year, this Sunday, December 22, the Christmas lottery once again flooded every corner of our country with magic, leaving good ‘tweets’ in several locations. However, there are those who remember that not all awards can be quantified. Such is the case of Sofia Suescun, who has claimed to be one of the lucky ones of the draw.

The influencerwho is in full family dispute with her mother, Maite Galdeano, has once again surprised her followers by revealing the reason why, according to her, He “won” the Lottery. And, contrary to what many might imagine, her award does not actually represent any economic boost for her.

“It’s my turn! I’m on my way to collect it right now,” Kiko Jiménez’s partner has announced through Instagram stories, without going into more details about it. Some unexpected statements that have unleashed the controversy on social networks about the good fortune of the winner of Survivorswho couldn’t contain the joy on his face.

Sofía Suescun celebrates that she has won the Lottery. SOFIASUESCUN / INSTAGRAM

However, nothing could be further from the truth, since the content creator herself clarified, just two hours later, what was the real reason why she had won the Lottery. “I got… the entire series, too! The loves of my life”, Suescun expressed, along with some tender images showing the reunion with his dogs.





Apparently, the influencer On the same day as the Lottery, he went to pick up his four-legged friends, whom he had left at a daycare. “They will forever be my lottery. “I explode,” he concluded, highlighting the change he has experienced Frame, his rottweiler, during the four days he spent in the enclosure. “Unrecognizable. Super friendly with other dogs and very tame,” he assured.