Sofía Sarkany, daughter of Ricky, one of the most famous shoe designers in the country, is hospitalized in serious condition.

As it turned out, Sofía, who also stands out in the world of clothing design, is fighting a cancer that was diagnosed in 2018.

Although this Saturday night it transpired that the 29-year-old had died, from her environment they assured her Clarion in reality “He’s fighting her.”

Ricky Sarkany, one of the most famous designers in the country.

Sofia was mother for the first time last monday. The birth of Félix was confirmed in the networks by one of his best friends, the actress María Eugenia “China” Suárez.

“Today became a mom one of my favorite people in the world, Sofi Sarkany. Felix, I can’t wait to meet you and squeeze you. Friend, welcome to this new stage of love and dedication. You’re going to be the best, “the actress had written on her Instagram account.

