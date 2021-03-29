Just one week after being a mother through a surrogacy, Sofia Sarkany, daughter of the renowned designer Richy Sarkany, died in the last hours.

The 31-year-old woman died in a clinic in Florida, United States, where she had been hospitalized for a few days as a result of a cancer that had been diagnosed in 2018.

Sofia became a mother for the first time last Monday. The birth of Félix was confirmed in the networks by one of his best friends, the actress María Eugenia “China” Suárez.

“Very sad your departure dear @sofiasarkany it hurts me to think that you left so soon, there are no words; I have Ricky and Grace in my head and I cannot imagine their pain. I hug them tightly from a distance, your sisters, your husband and all your friends #sofiasarkany RIP, “Catherine Fulop wrote this Monday morning on her Twitter account as a farewell.

Sofi, as her friends call her, followed in her father’s footsteps and after working with him for years, in 2011 she launched herself on the market with her own brand, Sofía, “inspired by luxury and originality.”

The young artist studied Art History at the Association of Friends of the National Museum of Fine Arts and studied graphic design.

Sofía Sarkany with her baby, born on March 22.

In addition, he participated in various workshops such as painting and drawing, art history, photography and digital illustration. And he completed his Fine Arts training at the Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London.

“I created and decided with total freedom, I trusted what I was doing and I think that, in some way, he felt that security. We are father and daughter, there is some special connection! As I always say, the freedom with which I created and I decided it is based on the education that Ricky gave me as a father with my mother Graciela. They are the best! “, she defined the relationship that unites her with her family in a note some time ago.

As it transpired in the last hours, being a mother was one of her greatest wishes. For this reason, she began with her partner, Tomás Allende, all the corresponding procedures for Félix to come to this world.

