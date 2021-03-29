A few hours after the news of the death of his daughter Sofía was known, Ricky Sarkany expressed himself on social networks. The designer, who had not spoken so far after the 31-year-old’s delicate health condition emerged, published a short but emotional message.

“I lived surrounded by a lot of love, ‘I was very happy’. 1989-2021,” the successful footwear businessman wrote on Twitter. As it transpired, the phrase he quoted in his message would have been the last words his daughter would have said before entering intensive care.

