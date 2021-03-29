A few hours after the death of Sofia Sarkany (31), the eldest daughter of Ricky (60) and his wife, Graciela Papini (62), one of the designer’s younger sisters, clear (23), paid tribute to his peer with an emotional and heartbreaking post that he shared on his Instagram account.

In detail, Clarita, one of the designer’s three younger sisters (they are also Violet and Josephine) he poured all his feelings into an extensive letter that he decided to share with his more than 38,000 followers on that social network. And, in addition, he told how the last minutes of the young woman’s life were.

“Popsiqueen, baby How does life go on without you? A whole life together, my companion of absolutely everything, my soulmate (soul mate), my accomplice, my sister, my best friend and my clone “, began saying the young businesswoman, owner of an accessories brand called Olhos de Agua.

Clara and Sofía Sarkany. Photo: Instagram

And he continued: “I am eternally grateful to have chosen me as your sister, it is an honor. Thank you for teaching me so much, for leading the way, for so much but so much love and wisdom“.

“Popita, I’m going to miss you horrors, I’m going to think about you every day but always with a smile, because If there is something that the disease did not take out of you, it was your huge smile“he continued saying.

“You left when your favorite song was playing, and we gave you massages, we gave you kisses, we sang to you and we chatted. So you. Full of love. Thank you for so many magical moments, my little sister, “she added, visibly moved.

Sofía Sarkany with her parents and sisters. Photo: Instagram

Also, speaking in the present tense, Clara described her older sister as a fighter, a wise person “full of kindness and love.” “Fly very high. Paint the sky with your passion and rest that you gave everything and more! We will see each other again, “he added.

And towards the end of the letter, Clara mentioned the arrival of Felix, the first and only child of Sofía, who was born on March 22, just a week before her mother’s death, thanks to a belly surrogacy.

Sofía Sarkany with her mother, Graciela, and her three younger sisters: Violeta, Clara and Josefina. Photo: Instagram

“Thank you for leaving us two little angels on this earth; an amazing brother (by Thomas Allende, partner of the designer and Félix’s father) and a nephew who is a buddy full of peace. I promise to take good care of them. I wear your smile as a flag. I carry your soul in my heart. I carry magical memories in my head. Life gave you a lot and you knew how to make the most of it, “he said.

“Life gives you and takes you out. Sometimes it can be very unfair. But I am eternally grateful to have spent 22 years by your side, of having learned from your experience and such wise advice. Those who know you are lucky, you are golden sister. I love you, I adore you, I love you, I miss you and I admire you with the popsiqueen soul. Fly very very high sweetie, thank you so much. You are eternal. Heaven is celebrating, “he concluded.

HA