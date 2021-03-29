One week away from becoming a new mom, Sofia Sarkany (31), the eldest daughter of Graciela Papini (62) and the renowned shoe designer Ricky sarkany (60), died in a clinic in Miami, United States, product of an advanced uterine cancer with whom he had been fighting since 2018.

Her mother, who accompanied the young designer at all times, remembered her with a emotional post in their stories of Instagram at dawn this Monday. In detail, the wife of the successful businessman shared an old postcard with her eldest daughter and wrote about it: “So forever !! Love you“.

According to reports, the young designer she was hospitalized in an induced coma. Yet she would have gotten to know her little boy, Felix, who was born on March 22 last in an Orlando clinic thanks to a belly surrogacy.

The story that Graciela Papini uploaded to her networks with her eldest daughter, Sofía Sarkany. Photo: Instagram

In the last hours, sources close to the family said that being a mother was one of Sofía’s greatest wishes. And for that, she started with her partner, Thomas Allende, all the corresponding procedures for Felix to come to this world.

“FÉLIX was born at 12:41 a.m. and weighed 3,245 kg.“, he had told in his networks, along with a photo of his newborn grandson, Ricardo himself.

“Today one of my favorite people in the world, Sofi Sarkany, became a mom. Felix, I can’t wait to meet you and squeeze you. Friend, welcome to this new stage of love and dedication. You are going to be the best, “wrote China Suárez (29) in her account Instagram along with an image with the designer, who is one of her best friends.

Sofía Sarkany and China Suárez. Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Graciela, Sofi’s mother, also did the same and shared several images of the New integrant of the family.

“And Felix arrived full of life, beautiful and strong !!! To bring joy and love to all this family that waited for it so much !! Welcome! We love you little one !!! Congratulations! “, Commented the woman, who together with Ricky formed a family full of daughters and, until now, only male grandchildren.

Is that Sofia was the oldest of four sisters. The minors were Clara, Violeta and Josefina, who in November 2019, became the mother of Luca, the first grandson of the renowned businessman, owner of one of the most famous women’s footwear and clothing brands in the country.

Graciela Papini and her four daughters: Sofía, Clara, Violeta and Josefina Sarkany. Photo: Instagram

Inspired “in luxury and originality”, Sofía followed in the footsteps of her father and grandfather and in 2011, after studying History of art and perfecting himself in various workshops, he launched himself on the market with his own firm, Sofia. Since then, it has become a benchmark for local fashion.

In 2016 he opened his own business in the shopping Paseo Alcorta, this being one of the busiest and most popular among young women.

Graciela Papini and Ricky Sarkany with Sofía. Photo: Instagram

“I created and decided with total freedom, I trusted what I was doing and I think that, in some way, he felt that security. We are father and daughter, there is some special connection! As I always say, the freedom with which I created and decided is based on the education that Ricky gave me as a father with my mother Graciela. They are the best! “, Defined the young artist in a note some time ago.

