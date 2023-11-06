The arrival of Otis 10 days ago it brought total devastation to Acapulco and other municipalities of Guerrero. Around a million people have had to survive without drinking water, without electricity and with very little food during the first days of the tragedy. Aid, which continues to arrive in dribs and drabs, makes it difficult for the population to escape this catastrophe. At least 47 people have died and another 59 are missing, but this number is very likely to increase as rescue efforts continue.

Added to this is a new threat, scientists and health experts warn that other consequences that the hurricane can bring is the increase in dengue and other diseases associated with stagnant water, the lack of sanitation and the absence of drinking water. . Until now, the State of Guerrero was not one of the entities with the most cases, but that could change in the coming weeks. “We hope that with this environmental catastrophe we can have 100 more cases a day, an alarming increase that should put the most vulnerable population on alert,” says Sofía Sánchez Piña, researcher at the UNAM Faculty of Nursing.

So far in Guerrero there are 1,855 confirmed cases, an increase of more than 50%, compared to the cases in the same period last year, when 630 positives were registered. “The mosquito does not proliferate in salt water, but the hurricane brought a lot of fresh water and is allowing incubation. In the coming weeks we hope that an increase in cases will begin to be reported,” says the scientist.

Dengue virus infections have skyrocketed this year in Mexico. Both positive cases and deaths triple the figures recorded until the same week last year. More than 40,145 cases this year compared to the 9,143 confirmed in 2022. The most affected States to date are Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Veracruz, although there are other States that also register a significant increase in statistics. Among them are Morelos, Guerrero, Puebla, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Campeche.

High temperatures due to climate change, the tropical rainy season and the accumulation of water in reservoirs tend to be the perfect ecosystem for the mosquitoes that transmit this disease to proliferate, which prey on the most vulnerable: children and the elderly. . “Guerrero has a climate that favors the production of mosquitoes. To this we must add that the population is more exposed to the virus than before: they do not have houses or they are very precarious, there are many floods and because of the hurricane there are no windows or mosquito nets to protect themselves,” says the specialist.

Dr. Sánchez Piña believes that the Government should declare an epidemiological alert not only for dengue, but also for other infectious diseases such as hepatitis, typhoid, salmonella due to contaminated water and food. “It is a time of great environmental contamination because not many bodies have been rescued, which causes the proliferation of viruses, bacteria, salmonella and can cause hepatitis, especially for those with skin lesions. The health authorities are not having this epidemiological vision and I find it very worrying,” she points out. The doctor explains that the lack of drinking water causes intestinal infections, dehydration, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Climate change is not only affecting the existence of increasingly devastating hurricanes in the Pacific, it is also bringing with it an increase in temperatures that is putting the spread of diseases at risk. “It is a factor that once again puts us on alert for communicable infections that were controlled. Climate disasters like Otis “They should put us on alert to resume everything that is preventive medicine,” says the expert. The doctor recommends that in parallel with the reconstruction of Acapulco and the economic recovery there should also be a direct vaccination campaign. “Although it is difficult to care for those affected, it could be supported with tetanus and hepatitis vaccination to encourage the production of antibodies and in some way support the immunity of the population,” she maintains.

