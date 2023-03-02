Sofia Sacchitelli: “I have little time left, but I want to help the sick of the future”

Heart cancer, or cardiac angiosarcoma, is a disease that affects about 2-3 people for every million inhabitants. To be affected is Sofia Sacchitelli, a young medical student. Her disease was diagnosed in November 2021, when they discovered that the right atrium of her heart harbored a huge mass of malignant tumor cells. Sofia, however, did not want to resign.

SofiaIn fact, he started treatment. First in Genoa, then at the Niguarda in Milan and finally in a center in Aviano. Initially he had reacted well. With the first cycles of chemotherapy the right atrium of the 10 by 7 centimeter heart had shrunk by about half. Then the tumor started to grow again.

Subscribe to the newsletter

