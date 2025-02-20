The red carpets of the film awards, their festivals, the art exhibition of the year in Madrid and the anniversaries of television programs such as Saturday Nigth Live, which meets half a century, serve as an excuse to talk about Festive fashion trends … In acts at night and day. Sorry for the rhyme, but it is necessary to specify that there are also celebrations in the middle of the morning in which we must be fixed without the need to go to brightness, necklines and other shocking looks. The day, whether cloudy or sunny, gives us enough light to illuminate the environment without putting more lighting with our occurrence and modern sets.

Sofia Palazuelo and Belén Corsini They show us two very different and outstanding day options for mid -morning events. Both go to the inauguration of the Exhibition of Joana Vasconcelos in the Liria Palace dressed in an extraordinary way. It is true that the two wore Dior models, collaborator of the exhibition, but luxury brands are not always a guarantee of success, you have to have art to take them.

Sofía Palazuelo and Belén Corsini, both dressed in Dior, at the inauguration of the exhibition of Joana Vasconcelos in the Liria Palace where the luxury fashion firm is a collaborator.



The triumph of the Duchess of Huéscar and the Countess of Osorno resides in several garments that unite achieve the perfect balance and discretion to be a stylish center of attention without pretending it. To choose one Midi skirt and length Indicates that it is one of the most trend and height for day acts. If, in addition, they combine with Heeled or American heel shoes and shirtthe victory is assured. It also tells the prudence that both have had on the hairstyles (bun and ponytail) and the color of the costumes.

He black Keep prevailing day and night. Those who know of protocol say that a guest at a wedding can never go black, but if you look for a detail or invent a filigree with another tone, see white, the result can be optimal. The asymmetries, color and shape of the models of Dakota Johnson and Miley Cyrussigned by Gucci, and exhibited on the 50th anniversary of the Saturday Night Live program, they are the two best examples of this week for night looks, because they are sophisticated, without stridency and very attractive.

Marion Cotillard, from Chanel, in La Berlinale. Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson dressed in Gucci at the 50th anniversary party of the Saturday Night Live program.



We continue in the dark with some flash and a lot Marion Cotillard teaches us how to wear a mini -stake with high boots (Both in trend and Queen Letizia looks lately this footwear with midi lengths). The French actress instructs in the difficult art of being elegant, glamorous and relaxed at the same time without giving waves with the hair plate. The Berlinale look is signed by Chanel, as well as the model that later walked through the German red carpet, which is impressive and has been very praised by critics.

Emma Stone, from Louis Vuitton, next to Dave McCary and Jenna Ortega wears a chocolate dress with Mons Halter neckline.



Experts smile when watching Louis Vuitton’s gala dress turned into a palomites dispenser by work and grace of Emma Stone. Thanks apart, I have chosen the color design, since red will continue to be a trend next winter 2025-2026 and because, who can afford it, should know that the volumes in the hips and shoulders are on the rise. Eye around the neck, which is a kind of halter, such as Jenna Ortegathat we will see a lot in the coming months and favors barbarity.