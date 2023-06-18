She is the first cousin of Ignacio Osborne, whom she replaces in the presidency of the Osborne group. Sofía Osborne Coloma, (Jérez, Cádiz, 54 years old) belongs to the sixth generation of this business family, with more than 56 outstanding cousins ​​and more than 350 shareholders, and whose most recognized emblem is the famous Osborne Bull, designed to advertise on billboards the Veterano brandy and of which 92 silhouettes remain leaning out on the roads of Spain and one in Japan. “The bull is synonymous with vigor, bravery and courage, just like our company”, she warns. It is the first interview that she grants —last Wednesday, at the Club Financiero Génova in Madrid— after her appointment. In the morning she has presided over the other position, in which she also succeeds her cousin, in the presidency of the Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands. And this Sunday she will take the reins of the family group, with more than 250 years of history. To his credit, 25 recognized brands, including wines —Bodegas Montecillo, Vinos de Jerez Osborne en Rama, Vinos de Jerez Gama Prémiun, Vinos de Jerez Osborne Rare Vors, Vermouth Osborne, Porto Osborne, Piper Heidsieck and Solaz—, spirits —among them, Nordés, Carlos I, Brandy 1866, Anís del Mono, Brockmans, Magno or Tía María-, Iberian -5 Jotas and Sánchez Romero Carvajal-, and caviar, since in 2022 it acquired Riofrío, the first organic in the world that is produced in Loja (Granada). She confesses that when she was chosen to guide the designs of the company for the next five years, the first thing she thought about was her parents, Gabriel Osborne and Rosario Coloma: “I am going to follow this path for them, I am very excited and it is an honor ”.

Ask. What direction do you intend to give the company?

Answer. We all take the course, between the board of directors, the management committee, the employees, which we have around a thousand. We are like an orchestra, each one plays an instrument and consensus is sought among all. It is important that there be harmony in a family business, and when you become president of this type of organization, you must have humility. We are a well-connected family, in which all members are represented on the board of directors. We have invested a year in carrying out an orderly succession process for the presidency. Ignacio retires at 70 years old.

Q. She is the first woman to assume the presidency of the group.

R. And I am very excited to be the president of the company. I have always lived the love of my family towards the company. I have been on the board of directors for 14 years, and this new challenge implies a great responsibility. It is about guarding a company that must be passed on from generation to generation, and we must do it better than what we have inherited. We belong to a company that already existed when the steam engine had not been invented. And here we are. A challenge has to be to train future generations, because nobody is eternal.

Q. In your roadmap, what priorities do you have?

R. It’s not my personal program, it’s everyone’s priorities. We have the ambition to continue with the internationalization of the company, we want to have more global presence. Now we have 36% and we are going to increase it. This is not only good for us, but also for the Spain brand. Another ambitious process is to continue with the digitization process of the company, in addition to exporting, which has always been in Osborne’s DNA. Our wines were born in 1800 in Jerez to be exported to the United Kingdom. And one in three of our hams is sold abroad, especially in China.

Q. Do the Chinese like their Iberian ham?

R. Very much. The Chinese are smart, unbeatable. They have tried ham and they like it, it is a market that is growing a lot. Just as, for example, in Germany we are strong in spirits, we are not in Iberian products. The Germans spend a lot on technology and are the kings of discounts [descuentos en alimentación].

Q. Are you afraid of not having enough ham in the face of this growth in demand?

R. We anticipate this, because from the moment the pig is born until the ham is available, a few years pass, and we have the capacity to adjust supply to demand. We already live it with the quotas of Jerez wines, or Riofrío caviar, of which there is not so much production either. We will have ham for everyone.

Caviar opens up other markets for us that wine or ham do not, such as the United Arab Emirates. Sofia Osborne

R. Precisely one of your latest acquisitions has been the Riofrío brand, what does it bring you?

R. Caviar opens up other markets for us that wine or ham do not, such as the United Arab Emirates. It is a brand that is in tune with what we do, its production process is handmade, and for all our products the important thing is time. For example, our AOS wine, created in 1903 by Tomás Osborne to commemorate the birth of his son, Antonio Osborne, remained closed in the solera until he turned 18. That is what makes us have product jewels. Caviar is also consumed in Spain. As a result of the pandemic, people want to treat themselves. And what we are and what we want to continue to be is a benchmark of Spanish gastronomy.

Q. Do you intend to democratize this type of luxury products?

R. One of our competitive advantages is that we can be different. Either you compete on costs or on differentiation. It is also important to do didactic work, which is essential for a good understanding of the product. Our little pigs live on two hectares, when the law requires it to be on 0.75 hectares. They are very well cared for, and our ham is of excellent quality.

Q. The group is growing through acquisitions. Do you have another company on your radar?

R. We are agile when it comes to seeing opportunities and we are open to what is on the market. In the wine market there are about 150,000 brands, there is fierce competition. In our desire to be ambassadors of Spanish gastronomy, we are aware of everything that generates added value within the premium segment.

Q. How do they connect with young people?

R. Young people like to take care of themselves and they like ham. We work digital channels to attract them. On TikTok we have the Osborne brand because we want to rejuvenate it, in addition to the bull. We are having good acceptance. All digitization is very important. We have the digitized family tree of the family, and that helps us to be connected. In addition, we have a strict professional protocol, since the family does not have access to employment positions in the Osborne group.

Sofía Osborne assures that the family has digitized the family tree.

Q. Can no member of this extended family work in the group?

R. Only the CEO and the president are from the family, and two more positions because we had to cover two profiles in the international market and in the Foundation and in institutional relations. By principle, family members cannot be employed, only if an opportunity arises or the company demands it, a rigorous and professional process is opened. If your last name is Osborne, it is normal that you do not work in Osborne. It is the way to avoid rivalries and problems, and it is key for the company.

Q. They have vineyards, they raise pigs and sturgeons, are they worried about climate change?

R. We have 250 years of sustainability, and we care for the environment. We cannot throw stones at our work. We have taken steps to deal with what is happening. We have photovoltaic plants, biomass boilers, and we pray for rain. In all the years that we have been here, we have overcome droughts, floods, it is something that worries us and occupies us. Our products depend on it.

Q. The personnel in these types of trades that you need will also be vital.

R. We need to take care of the trades. For example, the trade of cooper is inherited from father to son. The same thing happens in those that are linked to ham. We respect all these trades. A ham is not understood without a cutter. We have ham cutters all over the world, they are our stars. This is part of the craft process and value the product. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing a cutter cut ham. It’s an art. You have to take care of the leg of ham.

Q. They have placed their Iberian products in the main gourmet places in the world.

R. At Harrods we opened a bar in 2008. We are at Galeries Lafayette, at KaDeWe, in Berlin. At El Corte Inglés de Castellana we have been in the area of ​​luxury brands. Our ham is luxury, he feels comfortable between Prada and Miu Miu. To be in these places is to be in the best shop windows in the world. Two years ago our ham was cut at the Oscars.