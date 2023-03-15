Sofia Mulanovich spoke before the nightmare that is being experienced in Punta Hermosa after the mudslide that has hit the area. Through her social networks, the athlete said that her parents have lived in that place for 55 years, she regretted the situation they are going through and called to help the victims. As is known, this disaster is the product of Cyclone Yaku, which has manifested itself in our country for a few days.

Sofía Mulanovich regrets the situation in Punta Hermosa

The surfer Sofía Mulanovich was very sorry to see her district, Punta Hermosa, on the brink of collapse caused by the mudslide on March 14.

“My dad says that, in the 55 years he has lived in Punta Hermosa, he has never experienced a landslide this strong (…) I am from Punta Hermosa. Seeing my district flooded really breaks my heart and I’m here to contribute all the help that is needed. Here info on how to help recover Punta hermosa and all the affected people”, he said.

Sofia Mulanovich asks for help for Punta Hermosa

Likewise, he asked everyone to show solidarity with the inhabitants of Punta Hermosa so that, little by little, the spa can be recovered.

“Yesterday was a disaster in Punta Hermosa. The worst huaico in history has fallen. These are the things you need to start helping: backhoes with large buckets, ropes, boots, food bags, cutlery, safety tapes, water, shovels, and flashlights. You can leave all this at the Punta Hermosa school collection center, ”she mentioned, requesting urgent support.

“We need everyone’s help. I am sure that many of you have enjoyed this wonder of a spa at some time in your lives and, now, it is time to give back ”, she concluded.