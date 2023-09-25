The Italian actress Sofia Loren underwent surgery this Sunday, September 24, in Geneva, after suffering several fractures in her hip and femur after a bad fall at her home in the Swiss city. Although the operation has been a “success”, the winner of two Oscars – one of them honorary – will have to spend several days hospitalized and undergo a long rehabilitation process.

The great diva of Italian cinema and international star, performer of films such as Two women ―for which she won the Oscar in 1962, becoming the first actress to win the statuette for a non-English speaking performance―, El Cid either Italian-style marriage, turned 89 on September 20 and planned to move this week to the city of Bari, in southern Italy, to inaugurate the new branch of the restaurant chain that bears his name. This is the actress’s fourth restaurant in Italy, a declared great lover of gastronomy, after those opened in Milan, plus those in Florence and Fiumicino, in Rome.

More information

In addition, on this occasion the interpreter was also going to receive honorary citizenship of the capital of the Apulia region. However, it was the restaurant chain itself that confirmed that Loren would not be able to travel to Bari due to his operation, while reassuring his followers. “Fortunately, everything went well and Ms. Loren will be back with us very soon,” they said in a statement. With the actress, “there are her two sons, Edoardo (50 years old) and Carlo Jr. (55 years old),” added the note from the restaurant chain. The company also made the news public through a post on your Instagram accountwhere the message accompanying the photograph confirms that the actress will have a brief convalescence before undergoing a long rehabilitation process to recover from the surgery.

In 2020, Loren filmed her latest film in Bari, The life ahead, directed by his son Edoardo Ponti and available on Netflix. It is an adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel of the same name, which earned her a David di Donatello Award for Best Actress for her role as a Holocaust survivor who forges a close bond with a 12-year-old Nigerian immigrant. This September, in addition, the Italian film star also participated as godmother in the parade-event One Night Onlyorganized by Armani at the Venice Arsenal, during the celebration of the 80th edition of the film festival, and in June she was the star of the evening to celebrate the centenary of the Verona Arena Opera Festival.

Earlier this year, Sofia Loren was named one of the 50 greatest stars of classic Hollywood cinema, as ranked by the American Film Institute. She is the only living actress on the list.