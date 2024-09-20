Sofia Loren, the eternal diva, a living legend of Hollywood’s golden age and an icon of beauty and style etched into the collective imagination, turns 90 this Friday, September 20. Throughout Italy, from north to south of the transalpine country, these days tributes are being held with murals, retrospectives, screenings and exhibitions to commemorate the round anniversary of its most universal actress, who is also, in the eyes of the world, an emblem of the Italianness.

The film star, who has been living in Geneva for years like a queen in exile, will return to Italy to celebrate her birthday with her family in Rome. According to some media, such as Corriere della Serathe diva has chosen for the celebration of such an important event a luxurious hotel in the center of the Italian capital, the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi, accommodation where she usually stays when she travels to her native country and which, as a birthday present, has dedicated a suite personalized that bears your name. The stayThe 180-square-meter room is where Loren stays when she is in Rome and, according to the hotel, it exudes “the actress’s habits, her lesser-known personal tastes and her most precious memories.” The accommodation also promises the following: “An experience with a taste of cinema, history, gastronomy, culture, fashion and, above all, family.” The room is decorated with white roses, the actress’s favorite flowers, and with images that are part of her life, such as a painting of Pozzuoli, her beloved childhood city, where she spent a humble childhood marked by the bombings of the war and the shortages of the post-war period. The diva’s favorite songs will be played on the music, as she has left some recipe books written by herself there. In the morning, coffee will be served with two glasses of wine. savoiardi —similar to sponge fingers—as she usually takes.

More information

The diva will blow out her 90 candles at a party with 150 guests, including her friends, family and other personalities who have accompanied her throughout her career and who will come to the Eternal City from various parts of the world. The evening will begin with an aperitif on the roof of the emblematic building, located in Piazza della Repubblica and overlooking the ancient Baths of Diocletian, and will continue with a dinner. Sofia Loren will attend dressed by designer Giorgio Armani, a close friend of the actress who also turned 90 in 2024.

Joseph E. Levine and Sofia Loren, winner of the Oscar for best actress for the film ‘Two Women’ in 1961.

Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Sofia Loren is a living legend of the seventh art. In her long and extraordinary career she has appeared in over a hundred films over seven decades dedicated to cinema. Her list of awards includes fifty international awards, including seven David di Donatello awards for best leading actress – the most prestigious film awards in Italy -, two Oscars, one of them honorary; a BAFTA, an Honorary Golden Bear, a Golden Lion of Venice and a Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, which was awarded to her by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1995. In 1999 the American Film Institute declared her one of the most important actresses in history and one of the last legends of classic Hollywood cinema.

A difficult beginning

Her life began on September 20, 1934, in the ward for unmarried mothers at the Santa Margherita clinic in Rome, with the stigma that this carried in the ultra-Catholic Italy of the time. Her father was a young Roman of aristocratic origins who limited himself to giving her his surname, Scicolone, and visiting her on rare occasions. Romilda, her mother, an aspiring actress, returned to her hometown, Pozzuoli, in the suburbs of Naples, when her dreams of becoming a film star faded. Loren herself has acknowledged on numerous occasions that as a child she suffered many financial hardships and also that she lived with an inferiority complex, believing herself to be ugly because she was too tall, too thin and had a nose too prominent for the canons of the time. Despite this, she quickly stood out in local and regional beauty contests and, in 1951, she was chosen Miss Elegance in the national pageant. This recognition marked a turning point in her career: among the members of the jury was producer Carlo Ponti, who would later become her mentor and guide throughout her successful career. He would also become her husband, until the producer’s death in 2007 at the age of 94.

Sofia Loren and Alberto Sordi on the set of ‘The Nights of Cleopatra’ (1954).

Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

Today it is hard to imagine anyone turning Loren down at an audition, but back then her beauty was groundbreaking. “I was aware that my attractiveness was the result of many irregularities mixed into one face, my own,” the actress has said. When she began working in Hollywood, under Ponti’s guidance, they tried to touch up her nose: “Carlo told me: ‘The cameraman thinks your nose is too long,’” she recounts in her memoirs. Her response reflects her genius: “If I have to change my nose, I go back to Pozzuoli.” The designer Gianfranco Ferré, who dressed her for the film Ready-to-wear (1994) by Robert Altman, said of her: “She is the last great diva, she is not loved because she is pretty, but because she is authentic.”

The Italian diva par excellence, with an enormous artistic talent, with her dramatic intensity, her voluptuousness, her explosive beauty and her high power of attraction, became an erotic myth for different generations and an eternal muse and constant source of inspiration for artists of all disciplines. At 86 years old, after 10 years of retirement, she returned to the screen with the film Life before youfrom Netflix. Her youngest son Edoardo Ponti, who had already directed her on two other occasions, convinced her to take on the role of Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who forms an emotional relationship with an immigrant child.

In 2014, he published his memoirs, Yesterday, today and tomorrow: My lifedictated by herself so that no one else would dare to interpret her life. “Mine is a very beautiful story, full of many things, many memories, good, bad, because life is sometimes very hard. Very violent, especially when I was born and during the war. But, of course, the ending is happy,” wrote the actress.