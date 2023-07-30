New crime in Cologno Monzese, the victim is called Sofia Castelli and is 20 years old: after killing her, the ex-boyfriend went to the barracks

He was called Sofia Castelli the young woman of only 20, who lost her life in the night between Friday and Saturday, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. The parents were on holiday in Sardinia these days, but informed by the police of the incident, they are now returning home.

It must have been an evening like any other for the three boys, who had gone to dance and together, they had returned to the victim’s house. To be clarified now if he was also with them the friend of Sofia.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place during the night between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July. Precisely in the girl’s house, where no one was, a Cologno Monzesein Milan.

From what has emerged in the last few hours, the two ex-boyfriends, with a friend of Sofia had gone together to dance. They later returned home and probably at the height of a quarrel, the 23-year-old has put an end to the life of the ex.

Shortly after he went to the barracks, for to confess the fact. Is called Zakaria Atqaouiis 23 years old, is Italian, but of Moroccan origins.

It is now in the state of stopped and the prosecutor of Monza, Emma Gambardella is questioning him. Sofia’s friend was also questioned, to understand the last hours in the life of the young woman.

The last hours in life of Sofia Castelli

The 20-year-old’s parents were in Sardinia for a holiday. In fact, the crime took place in their home while they were alone, perhaps at the culmination of a dispute between the two ex-boyfriends.

From Sofia’s social profile, the investigators are working for rebuild his last hours. From what emerged the three friends had gone to dance at The Beacha place located in the city of Milan.

Later the girl posted a story, where she shows the sunrise. It was 5.58 and probably in those minutes she was returning home. It is not yet clear if there were any in the house only the two exesor even Sofia’s friend, who spent the evening with them.