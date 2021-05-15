Sofía Jujuy Jiménez recalled how it was the moment when Neymar threw him a wave on social networks. He counted it in It’s over there (America, at 11), in dialogue with Guillermo Andino and Soledad Fandiño.

The model that from Monday will begin to compete in “La Academia”, the new format of ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21), with Nacho Saraceni as a partner, clarified that after her romance with polo player Jerónimo del Carril, which ended at the beginning of the year, she is without a partner.

“I’m alone, I’m very happy and enjoying a thousand. Committed to myself, “she said. Then, Fandiño jumped: “You are alone, but you have no shortage of proposals … I know it very well, the networks burn,” he told her.

When the driver asked him what professions had who else tried to seduce her through the networks, Jujuy replied: “There is a bit of everything. I do not know if there is an item that is characterized. It gives me the feeling that everyone throws the set, sends, and if it stings, it stings … ”.

Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Soledad Fandiño, in Es por hay (America). Capture TV.

Sofía explained that “it depends who” is trying to conquer her with virtual messages, it is the type of reaction she has. Quick reflexes, Guillermo Andino gave him a name as an example. An example that, immediately became known, was nothing innocent.

“Put it … Neymar,” proposed the driver. Jujuy accused the blow and for a few moments did not manage to say anything. Then, blushing, she exclaimed: “No, no”. While everyone started laughing, Guido Záffora said, without anesthesia, “she got nervous.”

Guillermo Andino returned to the topic that interested him: “I put the example because I read that Neymar did that … He threw the straw”He explained, taking up Sofía’s example regarding “if it stings, it stings.”

Guillermo Andino and Sofía Jujuy Jiménez, in Es por hay (America). Capture TV.

At that point in the conversation, Jujuy Jiménez had no choice but to admit that the Brazilian footballer had thrown it on Instagram. “Yes, but a thousand years ago. Ever, yes. But no room, there was nothing, “he said.

“Is there anyone that you would like to have thrown the cane and did not,” Andino wanted to know. “No, because that’s where I would go to throw the straw,” replied Jujuy. “If I feel like it, I get noticed. I give a ‘Like’ ”, he revealed.

Set to develop in the universe of social networks, Sofía Jiménez took the time to perfect herself. After all, everything is learned in life. “Last year I was very bad with Instagram, but now I learned to play more quietly,” he declared, mischievously.

ACE