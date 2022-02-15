Suter has arrived, burning the track sixteen cents faster and in Sofia’s face the difference between them (the champions) and the others becomes clear. She is disappointed – we are excited, not at all scratched by what has just happened and still stunned by beauty and emotion, after having gone down with her, adjusting with the thought the trajectories that Goggia forced for excess speed, leveling the snow in front of his boundless desire, fearing for his every flutter, praying for the knee, indeed, holding it still with our hands. In this play of light and shadow, we protected her because she gave us everything we want from ourselves, from others, from the world. She made us.